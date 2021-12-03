David Frizzell Premieres First of Five Special Features with Country Rebel

Beginning today, Country Rebel media and lifestyle outlet is premiering four special performance videos by CMA and ACM award-winning and Grammy-nominated hitmaker, David Frizzell. The first video features Frizzell and The Voice Season 10 finalist, Mary Sarah together for a special performance of Frizzell’s tune, “You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma.” This lively duet will be followed by “That’s The Way Love Goes,” “If You’ve Got The Money, I’ve Got The Time,” “Lefty, Merle, and Me,” and “I’m Gonna Hire a Wino To Decorate Our Home.” The performances were videotaped at the Country Rebel ranch in Ashland City, Tennessee, showcasing Frizzell strapped with an acoustic guitar and amber sunglasses.

To watch David Frizzell perform “You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma” on Country Rebel, visit HERE (Facebook preview) and HERE (full YouTube performance).

“It was a lot of fun spending the afternoon at the Country Rebel Ranch just outside of Nashville,” shares Frizzell. “We sat around like old friends and played some classic hits and fan favorites that I think everyone will enjoy!”

Show dates and times are as follows:

Wed 12/1 at 10:30 AM CT – “If You’ve Got The Money, I’ve Got The Time”

Thurs 12/16 at 1 PM CT – “Lefty, Merle, and Me”

Tues 12/28 at 9:30 AM CT – “I’m Gonna Hire a Wino To Decorate Our Home”

Frizzell recently celebrated the 40th anniversary of “You’re The Reason God Made Oklahoma,” originally recorded by Frizzell and Shelly West in 1980. Included on the soundtrack for Clint Eastwood’s film “Any Which Way You Can,” the song reached number one hit in 1981 and was included in CMT’s 100 Greatest Duets in country music, reaching number six. Frizzell and Mary Sarah’s fresh take on the tune commemorated this wonderful milestone, bringing new life to the classic love song.

2022

JAN 15 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 16 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 17 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 18 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 19 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 20 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 21 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 22 – Country Music Cruise / Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

JAN 29 – Stagecoach Ballroom / Fort Worth, Texas

APR 24 – Stanley Fest 2022 / Gainesville, Fla.

OCT 29 – Coyote Country Story / Gail, Texas

DEC 17 – Alto Lakes Golf & Country Club / Alto, N.M.

For David’s complete schedule, please visit DavidFrizzell.com.

To keep up with David Frizzell, follow his social channels linked below.

YouTube | Twitter | Facebook

About David Frizzell:

David Frizzell was born in El Dorado, Arkansas, in 1941. He began touring with his legendary brother, Lefty Frizzell at the age of 12 throughout the 1950s and 60s. After serving in the Air Force, Frizzell signed with Columbia Records in 1970 and charted his first Billboard single with “L.A. International Airport” and then a Top 40 with “I Just Can’t Help Believing.”

During the 1970s, Frizzell appeared regularly on Buck Owens’ All American TV Show and began recording for Capitol Records. In 1981, he recorded his first number-one country hit, “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma,” a duet with Shelly West. The song won the Country Music Association’s Song of the Year and Vocal Duet of the Year awards in 1981, was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal, and was featured in Clint Eastwood’s film ‘Any Which Way You Can.’ Frizzell and West also won the Academy of Country Music award for Vocal Duo of the Year in 1981 and 1982.

In 1982, Frizzell released “I’m Gonna Hire A Wino To Decorate Our Home,” which made its way to number one.

In recent years, Frizzell created his label Nashville America Records and has released several albums including Frizzell & Friends: This Is Our Time which includes a bonus track, written in honor of Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, and traditional music in general. “Lefty, Merle & Me” features David with Marty Haggard.

David Frizzell is a timeless and tireless entertainer who continues to share his many gifts to the delight of fans old and new across the US and throughout the world.