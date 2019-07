DAVE SMITH has been promoted to PD at POTTSVILLE BROADCASTING COMPANY Hot AC WAVT-F/POTTSVILLE, PA. SMITH has been with the company for 17 years, holding down afternoons for the past 14 of those years. His prior gigs include OM at WPAM/POTTSVILLE,PA and PD at WYNS/LEHIGHTON,PA.

With the new promotion, SMITH’s business card gets even busier, as in addition to be named PD, he’s also the OM, MD and Promotions Dir.