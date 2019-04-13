Dave Sereny Is a Jazz Force To Reckon With On Spotify With His New Single “Come Here Baby”

The wait is finally over! Award winning Jazz musician, Dave Sereny, has released his highly anticipated new album “Talk To Me” touting his new smash single “Come Here Baby” after an 11+ year hiatus following his release of his last album “Take This Ride”. Many will remember the two powerhouse singles off the previous album, “Funkified” and “Give It To Me Baby”.

“Come Here Baby” is currently number 15 on the Jazz charts and Sereny is over-the-moon to continue to have his music be so well accepted after such a long break., though Sereny is no stranger to success. His tracks Caribbean Cruise, Talk to Me, and Spotlite from his new album have already made it to the Smoothjazz.com & Groove Jazz Music Top 10 chart.

“Come Here Baby” is the epitome of modern jazz while incorporating remarkable & soulful lyrics. You will feel his heart and soul emanating through the guitar riffs, though it is Sereny’s vocals that take center stage.

“Delightfully smooth, sultry and bluesy, the unrequited love pains conversely feel great, and it’s easy to find yourself singing along in unison on the refrain and snapping your fingers in perfect tempo.” – Stu Berketo, Wave.fm 94.7/95.9 HD2

With the album and lead track, “Talk To Me” on iTunes. Sereny once again proves that his musical talent has aged like a fine wine. Sereny is not only a singer, but also the writer, composer and guitar player (playing both electric and acoustic) of his entire album. Sereny’s hands-on approach to his music is what gives “Come Here Baby” the authenticity jazz music-lovers live for. The track beautifully also incorporates the Uganda based Neema Children’s Choir on background vocals.

Love & loss are common themes for artists, but Sereny takes it one step further. His ability to meld genres of jazz, soul, and rock with lyrics that sound like private thoughts are what fans love about him. In a world of manufactured music, Sereny still has his personal touch. This is why fans have stuck by him through 11+ years of high anticipation for his new album.

Some say hip-hop rules the world, but Sereny is a jazz force to reckon with. The jazz renaissance is here and Sereny is ready to lead the way. Stay up to date with all the news this album is sure to generate at: www.DaveSereny.com

