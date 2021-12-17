Dave Herrera Releases New Song “Hell of a Holiday”

Cali-Country artist Dave Herrera released a new holiday song, “Hell of a Holiday,” today, December 17th. Dave Herrera was inspired to write Hell of a Holiday after being on LOCK DOWN for the 2020 HOLIDAY SEASON.

This song is all about having the best possible Holiday you can with what you have to work with. Make your own traditions, or keep the same ole’ tradition, do what makes you happy, just enjoy, kick back and have one Hell of a Holiday!. The single is now available on all streaming services here.

Herrera wrote the track with Cory Coppin co-writer and produced the track with co-producer Jeff Balding. “Hell of a Holiday” was recorded at Blackbird Studios Nashville.

The song has become more than just a track for those in the fields. “Hella Country” represents a culture of people. It is a state of mind that people all over the United States embrace of hard work and living in beautiful landscapes.

Herrera explains,“there are many times when you approach a holiday season and it just does not have that feeling like I used to have when I was a kid, I think it’s important to do what I can to have the best holidays while celebrating Old and New traditions creating new memories and remembering all the good old times with family and friends”

Herrera continues to put his spin on Cali-Country music as he combines pop beats, electric guitars, and the storytelling lyrics of country music with his new music along with previous song releases

Along with his singles, Herrera takes pride in creating music videos that are entertaining for all ages. The music video for “Visiting Nashville” now has 440K+ views and rising. You can check out several of his music videos on YouTube which include Hella Country, Hollywood Sign, My First 69, and an unofficial and unmixed version of the video for Hell of a Holiday.

Herrera is currently in the studio and will embark on a radio tour and live shows in 2022.

For more information on Dave Herrera, visit www.daveherreralive.com

