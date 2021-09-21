Daryl Mosley’s SMALL TOWN DREAMER Album Is Set For November 5 Release

Two-time Songwriter of the Year recipient Daryl Mosley releases SMALL TOWN DREAMER November 5 on Pinecastle Records. The collection includes 12 new tracks, all spotlighting the Waverly, Tennessee native’s small town roots and humble upbringing. The record was co-produced by Mosley and The Grascals’ Danny Roberts. Fans can pre-save now.

The first taste of SMALL TOWN DREAMER came via the lead single “Transistor Radio.” Written by Mosley and critically-acclaimed hitmaker Rick Lang, the recording pays homage to the good ole’ days and simpler times. The song gives a shout-out to the Grand Ole Opry, Elvis, Bill Monroe, Aretha Franklin, Motown and other music heroes. Rising Bluegrass star Jaelee Roberts handles the harmony vocals. The companion music video was recently featured in The Country Note and Americana Highways and added to IndiMusic TV’s playlist. CMT.com began airing last week.

Mosley penned all 12 of the album’s tracks, co-writing three songs with Lang and one with Roberts. One of the disc’s standouts is “The Waverly Train Disaster,” which recalls a 1978 tank car explosion that killed 16 people and caused over $1.8 million in damage. “Here’s To The Dreamers” is the key inspiration for the album’s title and its empowering lyrics offer an optimistic approach for tough times. In addition to straight-forward forays into Bluegrass and Country (“Hillbilly Dust,” “The Way I Was Raised”), the project also features two well-crafted Gospel tunes: “He’s With Me” and “Mama’s Bible.” The theme from start to finish centers around Daryl’s one-of-a-kind storytelling and his chameleon-like ability to segue gently through multiple genres.

Track Listing:

Transistor Radio (D.Mosley / R.Lang) Hillbilly Dust (D.Mosley) The Last Of His Kind (D.Mosley) Bringing Simple Back (D.Mosley / R.Lang) He’s With Me (D.Mosley / R.Lang) The Waverly Train Disaster (D.Mosley) You Are The Reason (D.Mosley) I Can’t Go Home Anymore (D.Mosley) The Way I Was Raised (D.Mosley) Mama’s Bible (D.Mosley) Here’s To The Dreamers (D.Mosley) Sing Me A Song About A Train (D.Mosley / D.Roberts)

ABOUT Daryl Mosley

Award-winning singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley has applied his warm-as-country-sunshine voice and thoughtful lyrics to a wealth of memorable material for more than three decades. Throughout the ’90s, he toured as lead vocalist/bass player with much-celebrated Bluegrass group The New Tradition then, in 2001, he joined the legendary Osborne Brothers. In 2010, Mosley formed The Farm Hands, which quickly became one of the most awarded bands in Bluegrass. In 2020, Daryl stepped into the solo spotlight with THE SECRET OF LIFE. The album spent multiple weeks at #1 on the Roots Music Report Contemporary Album Chart, and the lead single (“A Few Years Ago”) spent six weeks in the top spot on the Contemporary Song Chart. Mosley has written six #1 songs, been honored as Songwriter of the Year twice and earned three Song of the Year awards (SPBGMA). Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, Josh Williams, the Booth Brothers and Carolina Blue are among the many artists who have recorded Mosley’s songs. He resides in Waverly, Tennessee.