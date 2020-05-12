Daryl Mosley’s New Video Premieres Today

Renowned singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley’s debut music video as a solo artist will premiere on The Heartland Network this afternoon at 2 p.m. ET / PT. The clip will also stream on www.watchheartlandtv.com and on Heartland’s free Roku channel at 2 p.m. ET. Fans can check local Heartland channel listings HERE.

Additional broadcast and Roku/web stream airings include midnight tonight, 6 p.m. E/P Saturday and 6 a.m. E/P Sunday.

Filmed in Piedmont, South Carolina along Hwy 143, the video offers an intimate “ride along,” with the viewer sharing the cab of Daryl’s truck as he sings the poignant song

and navigates the curving two lane road. Scenic views of woodlands, homes and hills offer a bucolic background that is offset by a rolling photo array of Mosley’s career alliances and highlights. Throughout, Daryl’s smooth-as-molasses voice takes the listener on what is a sometimes-rocky stroll down memory lane. The video made its online premiere via Americana Highways earlier this week.

For Mosley, “A Few Years Ago” is all about accepting both the good and the bad of the past and moving forward with your life as a better person. He notes, “Shooting this in a moving vehicle seemed to be the perfect metaphor . . . you can still see the past in the rear-view mirror, but you’re moving farther away from it toward an unknown future. Older and hopefully wiser.”

The Bonfire Music Group clip was directed by Troy House and produced by Ethan Burkhardt. “A Few Years Ago” is the debut single from THE SECRET OF LIFE, Daryl’s first solo album for Pinecastle Records due out May 22. Fans can pre-order the album HERE, and the single can be downloaded or streamed HERE. Radio can access the track via Airplay Direct.

ABOUT Daryl Mosley

For more than three decades, award-winning singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley has applied his warm-as-country-sunshine voice and thoughtful lyrics to a wealth of memorable material. Throughout the ’90s, he toured as lead vocalist/bass player with much-celebrated Bluegrass group The New Tradition then joined the legendary Osborne Brothers in 2001. In 2010, Mosley formed The Farm Hands, which quickly became one of the most awarded bands in Bluegrass. Now, with THE SECRET OF LIFE, he steps into the solo spotlight with a collection driven by sincere, compelling storytelling built on a solid Bluegrass foundation. Mosley has written six #1 songs, been honored as Songwriter of the Year twice and earned three Song of the Year awards (SPBGMA). Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, Josh Williams, the Booth Brothers and Carolina Blue are among the many artists who have recorded Mosley’s songs. He resides in Waverly, Tennessee.

ABOUT The Heartland Network

