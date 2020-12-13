Daryl Mosley’s Fans Quick To Lend A Hand For His Latest Video “In A Country Town”

Daryl Mosley’s fans – like his neighbors back home – were quick to lend a hand and a personal photo to help Daryl put together his latest music video, “In A Country Town.” Music lovers from locations across the U.S. to far flung Sydney, Australia and Chatel, France submitted pics to Daryl’s Facebook page, and he chose 60-plus to include in this compelling video. Some viewers might recognize award-winning singer/songwriter Irene Kelley in one image: she is shown in her hometown of LaTrobe, PA with a statue of the “ultimate neighbor,” Mr. Rogers.

The clip, which premieres today on The Country Note , scrolls through images that epitomize the country town dynamic: churches, rainbows, flags, silos, barns, town squares, meadows, monuments and Main Streets put plenty of sugar in this tea. “In A Country Town” is from Daryl’s debut CD, THE SECRET OF LIFE, which currently sits at #5 on the Roots Music Report Bluegrass Album chart and #6 on the Bluegrass Unlimited Album chart. The tune is a tribute to Mosley’s hometown of Waverly, Tennessee.

“It’s my family’s home and always has been,” Daryl says of Waverly. “It’s everything a small town should be, firmly rooted in the values and traditions of the past while still looking towards the future. I love this place and was proud to honor it with a song that’s a celebration of the simple things in life that make us who we are.”

I’m so glad that I was born and raised in a country town

My daddy’s people lived out all their days in a country town

Well people talked about us like the town that time forgot

Cause we ain’t got a traffic light and we don’t need a cop

But they just can’t see everything we’ve got in a country town (D. Mosley)

The toe-tapping, banjo-bright mid-tempo features IBMA award-winning vocalist Jeanette Williams on harmony and was co-produced by Grascals’ member Danny Roberts and Mosley.

Fans can stream “In A Country Town” HERE, and DJs can download the track via AirPlay Direct. THE SECRET OF LIFE can be purchased HERE.

To keep up with all things Daryl Mosley, find upcoming tour dates, news stories and more, visit the singer’s official website @ darylmosley.com or catch up on Facebook.

ABOUT Daryl Mosley

For more than three decades, award-winning singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley has applied his warm-as-country-sunshine voice and thoughtful lyrics to a wealth of memorable material. Throughout the ’90s, he toured as lead vocalist/bass player with much-celebrated Bluegrass group The New Tradition then joined the legendary Osborne Brothers in 2001. In 2010, Mosley formed The Farm Hands, which quickly became one of the most awarded bands in Bluegrass. Now, with THE SECRET OF LIFE, he steps into the solo spotlight with a collection driven by sincere, compelling storytelling built on a solid Bluegrass foundation. Mosley has written six #1 songs, been honored as Songwriter of the Year twice and earned three Song of the Year awards (SPBGMA). Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, Josh Williams, the Booth Brothers and Carolina Blue are among the many artists who have recorded Mosley’s songs. He resides in Waverly, Tennessee.