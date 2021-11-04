Daryl Mosley Sings About Trains, Mama’s Bible And More on Album Available Now

Bluegrass mainstay Daryl Mosley’s highly anticipated album SMALL TOWN DREAMER will be released tomorrow. Available via Pinecastle Records, the collection is the two-time Songwriter of the Year’s sophomore solo outing. The project was produced by Mosley and Grascals’ co-founder Danny Roberts and spotlights the singer/songwriter’s distinct vocal and signature story-telling ability. Fans can purchase SMALL TOWN DREAMER online or at one of Daryl’s live shows.

Daryl Mosley To Appear On Coffee, Country & Cody Friday, November 5 – Show Streams LIVE On 650 AM WSM And Simulcasts On Circle TV

Mosley is kicking his promotional efforts into high gear, with an appearance tomorrow morning (Friday, November 5) at 8:30 a.m. CT on the legendary 650 AM WSM’s Coffee, Country & Cody show (listen LIVE). During the segment, the hitmaker will chat about the new record and sample cuts from it. In addition to airing live on the radio, music enthusiasts can also stream the simulcast on Circle TV. Tune in as the award-winning artist catches up with hosts Bill Cody, Charlie Mattos and Kelly Sutton.

To celebrate the new release, Mosley is also excited to unveil the second single from SMALL TOWN DREAMER, “Bringing Simple Back.” The down-home anthem was co-penned by the Waverly, Tennessee native with long-time collaborator Rick Lang. The pair also wrote the album’s lead single, the popular “Transistor Radio,” which is still airing on Sirius XM Bluegrass Junction channel. The companion video was shown on multiple outlets, including CMT.com, The Country Note, Americana Highways, Bluegrass Today and more.

Country Music People has praised the new album, calling the songs “well-honed and brilliantly observed portraits of life and folk” while comparing Daryl to the legendary Don Williams. Midwest Record Entertainment agrees, calling the collection “A real winner that goes beyond the Bluegrass fence post line into your heart.” Music Matters Magazine raved about the project as well, saying “On each track Mosley paints a picture of the characters and traditions of rural America in precise, often heart-breaking detail.” The Country Note calls the album a “stunning collection, one that’s as emotional as your favorite movie and as real as the calluses on a workingman’s hands.”

Mosley wrote or co-wrote all the album’s songs. Among the standouts are the must-hear “Hillbilly Dust,” a cut that pays homage to working hard to get the most out of life, and “The Waverly Train Disaster,” which recalls a tragic 1978 tank car explosion. “Here’s To The Dreamers” serves as the key inspiration for the album’s title and its empowering lyrics offer an optimistic approach for tough times. In addition to straight-forward forays into Bluegrass and Country, the project also features two well-crafted Gospel tunes: “He’s With Me” and “Mama’s Bible.” Jaelee Roberts and Jeanette Williams sing harmony vocals throughout.

Track Listing:

Transistor Radio (D.Mosley / R.Lang) Hillbilly Dust (D.Mosley) The Last Of His Kind (D.Mosley) Bringing Simple Back (D.Mosley / R.Lang) He’s With Me (D.Mosley / R.Lang) The Waverly Train Disaster (D.Mosley) You Are The Reason (D.Mosley) I Can’t Go Home Anymore (D.Mosley) The Way I Was Raised (D.Mosley) Mama’s Bible (D.Mosley) Here’s To The Dreamers (D.Mosley) Sing Me A Song About A Train (D.Mosley / D.Roberts)

To keep up with the latest news stories, upcoming tour dates and more, visit Daryl’s website, darylmosley.com.

ABOUT Daryl Mosley

Award-winning singer/songwriter Daryl Mosley has applied his warm-as-country-sunshine voice and thoughtful lyrics to a wealth of memorable material for more than three decades. Throughout the ’90s, he toured as lead vocalist/bass player with much-celebrated Bluegrass group The New Tradition then, in 2001, he joined the legendary Osborne Brothers. In 2010, Mosley formed The Farm Hands, which quickly became one of the most awarded bands in Bluegrass. In 2020, Daryl stepped into the solo spotlight with THE SECRET OF LIFE. The album spent multiple weeks at #1 on the Roots Music Report Contemporary Album Chart, and the lead single (“A Few Years Ago”) spent six weeks in the top spot on the Contemporary Song Chart. Mosley has written six #1 songs, been honored as Songwriter of the Year twice and earned three Song of the Year awards (SPBGMA). Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, Josh Williams, the Booth Brothers and Carolina Blue are among the many artists who have recorded Mosley’s songs. He resides in Waverly, Tennessee.