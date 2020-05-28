Daryl Mosley Reveals ‘The Secret Of Life’ With Highly Anticipated Debut Solo Album

The wait is finally over, as Bluegrass hitmaker Daryl Mosley releases his much-anticipated debut solo album, The Secret Of Life. Released via Pinecastle Records, the project includes 11 new recordings, each spotlighting the singer’s world-class vocals and highlighting Mosley’s award-winning songwriting. The full collection was co-produced by Danny Roberts (The Grascals). Fans can download and stream the new record HERE.

The lead single is the full-circle anthem “A Few Years Ago.” Penned by Mosley, the track celebrates a life well spent, reflecting back on the past. The song has already struck a chord, recently being featured in publications like The Bluegrass Situation, who showcased the single. The official video was unveiled earlier this month as part of a multi-faceted premiere on both The Heartland Network and Americana Highways online. Watch the full video HERE.

With the rollout of the record, Mosley’s extensive career has been one of the main focuses. Known for his prolific storytelling ability, the chart-topper has quickly captured the hearts of music fans. In addition to penning tracks for artists Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, Josh Williams, the Booth Brothers and Carolina Blue, the singer has also seen great success performing as a member of the celebrated Bluegrass band New Tradition. He was also a co-founder of the “Entertainer of the Year” winning group, The Farm Hands. Recent features have put his three-decade career on full display, in profile pieces in Hallels and Bluegrass Today where he opened up about The Secret Of Life.

“Glad to see Daryl stepping out front and center with his first solo project of more top notch and heartfelt originals. This record is just what bluegrass music needs right now more than ever,” says fellow Bluegrass mainstay Irene Kelley. Jeanette Williams agrees, stating that “Daryl Mosley’s songs are like a heartfelt conversation with a cherished friend. Each track on his new project ‘The Secret Of Life’ offers a glimpse of real life that speaks to the soul.”

The reviews are already pouring in from multiple publications. Music Matters Magazine calls the record “a collection driven by sincere, compelling storytelling built on a solid bluegrass foundation.” ParcBench calls the project “a comforting blend of country and bluegrass, with a bit of gospel that will soothe whatever your day brings,” while the Midwest Record Entertainment says The Secret Of Life is “killer stuff custom made of any fan of top shelf songwriting.” No Depression writes “Mosley’s warm vocals, his knack for telling a great story, guest vocalists, and his band’s straight-ahead, waste-no-notes tunes propel the album, delivering comfort and down-home advice and reflections. There’s no secret at all here about Mosley’s affection for a good song well-played.”

To keep up with all things Daryl Mosley, visit his official website darylmosley.com. While there, music enthusiasts can purchase music, find the latest news stories, upcoming tour dates and more.

The Secret Of Life Track Listing: