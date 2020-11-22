Daryl Mosley Releases New Single “In A Country Town”

With the highly-anticipated launch of Daryl Mosley’s solo career in 2020, the Bluegrass hitmaker continues to soar to new heights. Following the breakout success of his debut solo album The Secret of Life, the two-time “Songwriter of the Year” winner stepped back from the shadows and sparked a fire that continues to grow. Carrying on that momentum, Mosley is excited to release his new single, “In A Country Town.” Fans can download and stream the track HERE.

“This is one of my very favorite songs from the album,” explains Mosley. “I love that it brings my small town roots front and center but it’s more than just a tribute to where I grew up. “In A Country Town” is an anthem for anyone who has country and rural living in their heart. It’s a celebration of the simple things in life that made us who we are.”

Following the success of the first two singles, “A Few Years Ago” and the title-track, the singer/songwriter looks to showcase another side of the record. The upbeat down-home feel of “In A Country Town” spotlights Mosley’s world-class vocals, combined with his one-of-a-kind ability to tell a compelling story. The cut was written by the Waverly, Tennessee native, who also wrote (or co-wrote) every song on the album. If you listen close, you can also hear IBMA award winning vocalist Jeanette Williams singing harmony. It was co-produced by Grascals’ member Danny Roberts.

The success of The Secret of Life channels a lifetime of work and musical inspiration. “A Few Years Ago” has struck a chord in the Bluegrass world, continuously charting high on the Bluegrass Today charts, while also spending an astonishing SIX weeks at No. 1 on Roots Music Report’s Contemporary Bluegrass Song Chart, sitting in the Top 5 an amazing 17 weeks (and counting). In addition to debuting in the Top 10 on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart, the project has also topped Roots Music Report’s Contemporary Bluegrass Albums Chart, while spending a total of 13 weeks in the Top 10. “Do What The Good Book Says” has reached countless listeners in the Gospel world and continues to chart high on Bluegrass Today’s Gospel Weekly Airplay Chart.

