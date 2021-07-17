Daryl Mosley Releases Debut Single “Transistor Radio” From SMALL TOWN DREAMER Album Coming This Fall

Over the years, hitmaker Daryl Mosley has become one of the most critically acclaimed artists in Bluegrass and American Roots genres. In addition to receiving two Songwriter of the Year awards, performing on the Grand Ole Opry numerous times, and penning six different #1 hits, Daryl debuted as a solo artist with his 2020 album, THE SECRET OF LIFE (Pinecastle Records). The Waverly, Tennessee native is excited to reveal his latest single, “Transistor Radio,” which is out today. Fans can download and stream it HERE and radio programmers can access via AirplayDirect.

“Transistor Radio” is the lead single from Daryl’s sophomore album for Pinecastle – SMALL TOWN DREAMER, releasing this fall. The single showcases Mosley’s signature vocals, accompanied by the highly relatable lyrics. Its nostalgic vibe is sure to take listeners back to a time when things seemed a little simpler. The lyrics pay tribute to the Opry, Elvis, Bill Monroe, Aretha Franklin, Motown and other music heroes. The single was produced by Danny Roberts and Mosley. Rising Bluegrass star Jaelee Roberts handles the harmony vocals.

It fit right in my pocket, I’d take it everywhere

Just place it on the window, the reception’s better there

I’d run my thumb across it til the station comes in clear

Then I’d sing right along to the sounds that I would hear

From the Opry down in Nashville to the Ozark Jubilee

To the new sounds out of Motown, it all sounded good to me

I sang along with Elvis and played with Bill Monroe

On the stage in my bedroom and my transistor radio

(Daryl Mosley, Rick Lang)

“Grammy-nominated songwriter Rick Lang was my co-writer on the track. He came to me with the idea because a transistor radio is how he first heard popular music,” explains Mosley. “I grew up lying awake at night with a portable radio listening to baseball games from St. Louis, and music from Memphis and Nashville, so I related to it immediately. Rick and I often pitch songs to other artists, but as soon as we finished writing this one, I knew that I had to record it. I was just so connected to the song.”

To keep up with the latest news stories, upcoming tour dates and more, visit Daryl’s official website. Stay tuned for even more exciting news to come about SMALL TOWN DREAMER.

ABOUT Daryl Mosley

For more than three decades, award-winning singer-songwriter Daryl Mosley has applied his warm-as-country-sunshine voice and thoughtful lyrics to a wealth of memorable material. Throughout the ’90s, he toured as lead vocalist/bass player with much-celebrated Bluegrass group The New Tradition, then joined the legendary Osborne Brothers in 2001. In 2010, Mosley formed The Farm Hands, which quickly became one of the most awarded bands in Bluegrass. In 2020, Daryl stepped into the solo spotlight with THE SECRET OF LIFE. The album spent multiple weeks at #1 on the Roots Music Report Contemporary Album Chart, and the lead single (“A Few Years Ago”) spent a total of six weeks in the top spot on the Contemporary Song Chart. Mosley has written six #1 songs, been honored as Songwriter of the Year twice and earned three Song of the Year awards (SPBGMA). Lynn Anderson, Bobby Osborne, Josh Williams, the Booth Brothers and Carolina Blue are among the many artists who have recorded Mosley’s songs. He resides in Waverly, Tennessee.