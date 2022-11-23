Daryl Mosley Gets Into The Holiday Spirit With New Holiday Single, “An Old Fashioned Christmas”

It has proven to be a career-defining year in 2022 for two-time “Songwriter of the Year” Daryl Mosley. He’s carrying on that momentum by getting into the holiday spirit with the release of his brand new original holiday song, “An Old Fashioned Christmas,” on Pinecastle Records. The track is available now for download and/or streaming on digital retailers HERE.

“One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is the nostalgic aspect of it all. Many of us look forward every year to hearing those classic songs, exchanging gifts, and honoring family traditions,” says Daryl. “This song is a celebration of all of those things. We tried to capture those warm and fuzzy, Norman Rockwell kind of emotions that Christmas brings about.”

“An Old Fashioned Christmas” is co-written by Mosley and long-time collaborator Rick Lang. It features the Waverly, Tennessee native’s heartfelt voice and lyrics that deliver a nostalgic message. Sister Sadie songstress Jaelee Roberts adds her stellar harmony vocals and Grascals’ co-founder Danny Roberts shares producer credits with Mosley.

Whatever happened to an old fashioned Christmas

Like the ones that we had in my childhood days

Snowflakes a-dancing outside of the window

And stocking hung hopeful on the warm fireplace

Bing Crosby crooning and dreaming in white

Carolers gather to sing ‘Silent Night’

A Lionel train runs around the big tree

While I’m writing a letter to Santa from me

An Old Fashioned Christmas with family close by

As sweet as the cider and Mom’s pumpkin pie

A little lower in volume and slower in speed

An old fashioned Christmas is just what we need (D. Mosley /R. Lang)

Daryl has hit new heights in 2022 following the release of his sophomore album Small Town Dreamer. The lead single “Transistor Radio” became his first No. 1 hit on Bluegrass Unlimited’s National Airplay Survey. The lyrics pay tribute to the legendary Grand Ole Opry, Elvis, Bill Monroe, Aretha Franklin, Motown and other music heroes. The companion video was also picked up by countless outlets including CMT.com, The Alternate Root, IndiMusic TV, The Country Note, Americana Highways and more.

To keep up with the latest news stories, upcoming tour dates and more, visit Daryl’s official website HERE. Fans can also follow the singer/songwriter on Facebook and Instagram, plus check out his Spotify artist page.