Daryl Hall & John Oates – Our Kind of Soul Vinyl

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Daryl Hall & John Oates and the Friday Music collector’s club present the first vinyl release of Our Kind of Soul. This beloved 2004 LP, which debuted in the Top 5 on Billboard’s Independent Albums Chart, features the legendary duo reinterpreting some of their favorite soul classics by Aretha Franklin, The O’Jays, Gladys Knight and more. Mastered for the first time for vinyl by Joe Reagoso (Todd Rundgren, Doobie Brothers) and Joe Gastwirt, this limited edition deluxe 2 LP re-release also includes three original Daryl Hall and John Oates compositions: “Let Love Take Control,” “Soul Violins” and “Don’t Turn Your Back On Me.”

Order the album here: Click HERE

“Our Kind of Soul is one of my favorite recordings that I have made,” says Hall. “It’s the real essence of what I’m about musically. Through these songs, the listener can hear the core of what I am as a soul singer. It’s my real deal!” “After a career of making our own hits, here’s a cool collection of classic music that has been influential and inspiring to our original music,” says Oates.

Daryl Hall & John Oates are gearing up for an epic 32-date North American tour this summer with Squeeze and KT Tunstall supporting. This Live Nation-produced tour kicks off this May at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA and extends into September. The duo will preview the tour with select dates, including a February 28th performance at NYC’s Madison Square Garden which sold out months in advance. They will also host their annual HoagieNation Festival this May in their hometown of Philadelphia. Full touring route can be found below.

Both Daryl Hall and John Oates recently talked with Rolling Stone about the upcoming tour, what fans should expect, and their plans for the future:

Our Kind of Soul Tracklist

Side 1

Let Love Take Control

Standing In The Shadows Of Love (The Four Tops)

I’ll Be Around (Spinners)

Used To Be My Girl (O’Jays)

Side 2

Soul Violins

I Can Dream About You (Dan Hartman)

Don’t You Turn Your Back On Me

Fading Away (The Temptations)

Side 3

Neither One Of Us (Gladys Knight & The Pips)

After The Dance (Marvin Gaye)

Rock Steady (Aretha Franklin)

Love TKO (Teddy Pendergrass)

Side 4

What You See Is What You Get (Dramatics)

Can’t Get Enough Of Your Love (Barry White)

You Are Everything (The Stylistics)

I’m Still In Love With You (Al Green)

Ooh Child (Five Stairsteps)

Daryl Hall & John Oates 2020 North American Tour Dates

March 27 – Neal S. Blaisdell Center – Honolulu, HI

March 29 – Maui Arts & Cultural Center – Kahului, HI

May 15 – Foxwoods – Mashantucket, CT

May 16 – Foxwoods – Mashantucket, CT

May 23 – the Mann at Fairmount Park – Philadelphia, PA * =

May 29 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles, CA *^

May 31 – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre – Chula Vista, CA *^

June 3 – Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center – Portland, OR *^

June 5 – White River Amphitheatre – Auburn, WA *^

June 7 – Toyota Amphitheatre – Wheatland, CA *^

June 10 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA *^

June 12 – Ak-Chin Pavilion – Phoenix, AZ *^

June 14 – Pepsi Center – Denver, CO *^

June 17 – Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX *^

June 19 – Germania Insurance Amphitheater – Austin, TX *^

June 21 – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – Houston, TX *^

July 10 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON *^

July 12 – Riverbend Music Center– Cincinnati, OH *^

July 14 – Blossom Music Center – Cleveland, OH *^

July 16 – Xcel Energy Center– St. Paul, MN *^

July 18 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – Chicago, IL *^

July 20 – DTE Energy Music Theatre – Detroit, MI *^

July 22 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN *^

July 24 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater – St. Louis, MO *^

July 26 – American Family Insurance Amphitheater – Milwaukee, WI *^

July 28 – S&T Bank Music Park – Pittsburgh, PA *^

July 30 – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview – Syracuse, NY *^

August 13 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Atlanta, GA *^

August 15 – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL *^

August 18 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC *^

August 20 – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater – Virginia Beach, VA *^

August 22 – Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD *^

August 25 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach – Wantagh, NY*^

August 27 – PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ*^

August 29 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA *^

August 31 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY *^

September 2 – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion – Gilford, NH *^

* w/ Squeeze

^ w/ KT Tunstall

= Daryl Hall & John Oates present HoagieNation

Daryl Hall and John Oates:

Website: https://www.hallandoates.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hallandoates

Twitter: https://twitter.com/halloates

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/hallandoatesofficial/

About Live Nation Entertainment:

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com