Darryl Worley’s ‘Second Wind’ Is First New Album in 8 Years

Darryl Worley is ready to release his first new album in eight years. Second Wind: Latest & Greatest is due out on April 26.

Second Wind: Latest & Greatest will feature 15 songs: eight previously recorded hits, such as “Awful Beautiful Life” and “I Miss My Friend,” plus seven brand-new tracks. Worley co-produced the record with Billy Lawson, mixing traditional country with Muscle Shoals soul.

“Who would’ve ever dreamed that I’d still be doing this after all these years. I’m not totally certain, but I think the music could be better than ever,” Worley says in a press release. “This record is something unlike anything else we’ve ever done and I know you’re going to love it. I hope y’all have as much fun listening to this new stuff as we had making it.”

Worley, who rose to fame in country music in the early 2000s, last released a new album, Sounds Like Life, in June of 2009. He’s spent the previous few years on a self-imposed hiatus from the industry, focusing instead on spending time with his family and performing charity work.

Second Wind: Latest & Greatest is available for pre-order now. Worley will be supporting the project with the Coming to Your House Tour, during which he’ll perform at fans’ homes; visit BandTwango.com for details.

Darryl Worley, Second Wind: Latest & Greatest Track Listing:

1. “When You Need My Love”

2. “Good Day to Run”

3. “Second Wind”

4. “Family Tree”

5. “Tennessee River Run”

6. “I Miss My Friend”

7. “Awful Beautiful Life”

8. “Have You Forgotten”

9. “Lonely Alone”

10. “Whiskey Makes Me Think About You”

11. “The Night (Sure Looks Good on You)”

12. “It’s Good to Be Me”

13. “Do Something Good”

14. “Running”

15. “Working on a Love Song”