Darren Walters Presents ‘The Stonehouse Sessions’ Paying Tribute to Randy Travis

Canadian country music producer Darren Walters along with artists Kinsey Rose and Jason McCoy of The Road Hammers, teamed up with for a modern twist of Randy Travis’ classic “I Told You So,” for another edition of ‘The Stonehouse Sessions.’ As social distancing remains in affect, Walters united some of the best studio musicians possible for a heartfelt tribute to such a timeless classic.

“This is one of the most inspirational projects I have ever worked on,” says Darren Walters. “Musicians have a personal connection with one another even though you may have never met or worked together and it shows throughout this entire video.”

“When I first heard the track I was blown away,” says Kinsey Rose. “Darren did a great job picking out the musicians.”

After putting together this video and seeing the final results, Kinsey Rose felt there was one thing left to do and that was to show it to the legend himself, Randy Travis. After sending the video, Rose received a response with the utmost approval from Randy and Mary Travis.

“Just Wow! Randy made me play it 3 times!!!,” says Mary Travis. “Y’all knocked this one out of the park. Great duet partner – the best cover we have heard of this one. Thank you for sharing – do you mind if we pass it on? We adore you – your vocals are perfection!”

To view The Stonehouse Sessions ‘I Told You So,’ visit www.thestonehousesessions.online

For more information on The Stonehouse Sessions, visit www.thestonehousesessions.com.

About Darren Walters and The Stonehouse Sessions:

The goal of the “Stonehouse Sessions” is to connect musicians from their homes, studios or wherever they are in the world to create unique, studio quality, musical collaborations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Darren Walters has spent his life in the music industry. As a musician he has performed with some of Canada’s best including Shania Twain, Tommy Hunter, Rita MacNeil, Jason McCoy and The Walters Family. As a producer, engineer, promoter and technical director Darren has found a new way to bring his creative skills to a new level.

Darren is also the Entertainment Director for his family run, Walters Theatre in Canada, which is open for 4 months every summer. They sell out 120 shows and bring in artists from all over the world to perform at this unique setting.

For more on Walters Theatre, visit www.walterstheatre.com

About Kinsey Rose:

Kinsey Rose is a singer/songwriter from Nashville, TN, whose powerful vocals and poignant lyrics have won over audiences around the world. She is an artist in residence at some of Music City’s most iconic venues, notably the famous Legend’s Corner on Broadway, and she can also be found performing regularly at the Bridgestone Arena during the NHL Predators games.

Kinsey’s music has taken her around the world on US and European tours. She recently performed at one of country music’s biggest festivals in France, the Festival Country Rendez Vous, and toured extensively in the UK, Scotland, Denmark, France, and Norway. In the US, she has played from Alaska to California, Texas, Pennsylvania, and everywhere in between. Among her recent appearances are performances opening for Mark Chesnutt in Napa Valley and Colt Ford in North Carolina.

Kinsey recently released an album entitled “Fair Weather Love” featuring country music icon Vince Gill and produced by Justin Schipper.

For more information, visit www.kinseyrose.com.

About Jason McCoy:

Jason McCoy is a Canadian country singer-songwriter. He has won the 2001 Male Vocalist of the Year at the Canadian Country Music Awards, 3 SOCAN Song of the Year awards, 19 CCMA nominations and 5 Juno nominations (all for Best Country Male Vocalist). He also won six awards at the 2004 Ontario Country Performer and Fan Association awards. In 2006, he was awarded with the Global Artist Award at the CMA Awards in Nashville.

McCoy was also one of the three members of the group The Road Hammers, which has released two studio albums, in addition to charting four singles in Canada and one in the United States before parting ways in 2010. The group later reunited in 2013.

For more information, visit www.jasonmccoy.com.