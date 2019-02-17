Dark Star Records Launches Their New ROKU TV Channel

Dark Star Records is pleased to announce that they have just launched their new ROKU TV Channel to an audience of more than 20 million people. ROKU has become one of the most popular platforms for Movies and Music Television over the past few years, with over 20 million people who are now watching content via ROKU on their big screen TV. “We are very excited to see our Music Video Content reaching a whole new audience” quotes Jeffrey A. Swanson President of Dark Star Records. Not only will you find our Exclusive World Premiere Music Videos but you will also be able to watch Documentaries, Live Concert Footage and More!!! Plus, as an added bonus, we have included a ton of killer full length movies provided by our partner company SGL Entertainment. And, its all FREE!!! Thanks to our many sponsors.

To Add The Dark Star Records Channel on ROKU go to:

https://channelstore.roku.com/details/274257/dark-star-records

Get More Info About Our ROKU Channels:

www.darkstarrecords.net/extras/roku

For more info on Dark Star Records go to:

https://darkstarrecords.net