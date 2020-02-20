Dark Electro-Pop Band SHADOW FASHION Reveal Their Video and Single, “Children Of The Night”

San Antonio-based dark electronic band SHADOW FASHION are proud to announce the release of their new video and single, “Children Of The Night.”

For fans of: Depeche Mode, The Cure and New Order

The theme of the song speaks of the loneliness and isolation we have all gone through at times. However, it is important to realize that we are never truly alone as we are surrounded by our friends, family, and loved ones.

As a scene we are fortunate to have clubs, DJ’s, promoters and musicians who understand the importance of community. At the “end of the day,” we are all “Children Of The Night.”