DARK Delivers Muted Brilliance on Newest Album ‘dark_2’

ABOUT DARK:

DARK is an ambient-experimental composer and guitar player who has carved their own territory and innovation in ambient music. Drawing inspiration from numerous strains of human inquiry— architecture, geometry, nature, philosophy, and meditation— DARK’s approach to music reflects the restless and ceaselessly pursuing nature of consciousness. DARK can be described as the coming together of two opposing worlds—the world of real, organic, and tactile signals of the guitar, and the world of abstract, synthetic, supple ambient soundscapes. The merging of these two worlds presents music that can best be described through a cloud of sensations and aesthetics:

ambient. abstract. drone. experimental. existential. minimal. noise. textures. industrial. surreal. spaces. atmospheres. pulses. organic. fluid. electronic. still. anxiety. introspective. progressive.

The music of DARK aims to integrate with one’s conscious experience. It serves as a lens through which to look at the world—to change one’s relationship with the internal and external.

DARK’s study of the guitar is distinctly fine-tuned and surgical. Every single detail bears the responsibility of the fragility and subtleness of each composition. With sweeping, whirling guitar textures that cascade over blankets of plush, modulating soundscapes, DARK transcends all concepts and conventions, leaving nothing but a pure sphere of sound.