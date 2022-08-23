Dark Below Share New Track “Tense”

Dark Below is a hard-hitting heavy rock band that brings intense energy in their music and live performances while providing rhythmic songs that people can sing along to. Formed in Columbia, MO, the band signed with Nashville based JPS Productions in 2014. The current lineup has been together since 2016 and includes Josh Campbell (Guitar/Vocals), Josh Grove (Bass/Backing Vocals), and Quin Koldan (Drums). New single “Tense” was produced by Jason Schrick and award-winning producer Malcolm Springer (Matchbox 20, Collective Soul, Fear Factory). After years of preparation, the band is ready to vault to the national scene and beyond.

The song features driving riffs and thunderous percussion backing smooth vocals that offer comfort amid the chaos of existence. Explaining the genesis of “Tense” Campbell says “The song is about health anxiety/hypochondria and describes the feelings and struggles that are associated with the condition. We want people to know it’s OK not to be OK, and that we all have periods of stress, doubt and worry. We’re lucky to have this creative outlet of music to help express those emotions and we hope it resonates with fans”.

The video was directed by Juan Ibanez (Ashland, The Many Colored Death) and it was filmed at his studio in St. Louis, MO. Performance videos are commonplace these days, but Dark Below wanted to make “Tense” special. Here’s Josh Campbell take on the experience of making his first music video:

“I think the main thing that stood out to me is how hot it was. Once everything was set up and ready to go, we had to wait a bit because it was so humid that it was actually foggy in the room. Going into production, I was pretty nervous since I hadn’t been part of making one before, but Juan was really great to work with and helped put us at ease by just being laid back and telling us not to worry about making mistakes. I’ll admit that making the video was a hell of a workout. With the heat and just having to play the song over and over, giving it everything I had, it was definitely not easy!”

Dark Below came together from a Craigslist post that Josh Campbell made in search of musicians for a hard rock band. Josh Grove was friends with the band members and was hanging out a rehearsal one day. Grove was a guitarist – but after hearing Campbell and the original drummer talking about needing a bass player, he volunteered to give it a go. Campbell says “I didn’t really want to sing originally but we couldn’t find anyone, so with me singing and playing guitar, Grove on bass, and the original drummer we started playing shows in the Columbia area”. After the original drummer left the band, Quin Koldan joined in 2016 to solidify the current lineup.

The band has previously released their self-titled EP in 2017, and the single “Halo” in 2019. They have toured for the past 5 years, opening for Buckcherry, Saliva, Pop Evil, Smile Empty Soul, The Veer Union, and more.

A new full-length album is currently being recorded, which is also being produced by Schrick and Springer. The band is currently booking dates to begin playing live to support the new music in the fall.

