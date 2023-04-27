Dark Americana Artist Lisa De Angelis Releases Single and Music Video “My Sisters Blue Suitcase”

Dark Americana and southern gothic singer-songwriter Lisa De Angelis releases her new single and music video, “My Sisters Blue Suitcase.” The Brisbane-based artist wrote and co-produced the single from her perspective of acknowledging life’s obstacles and becoming a stronger, new version of herself despite those past challenges. Hailing from Australia, Lisa is a rising country-folk artist that showcases her smoky vocals and vulnerable side through her lyrical storytelling.

The hard-hitting singer is well-known as the firecracker with a penchant for the spooky and an ear for a melody, and continues to impress audiences with her Americana sound and style. Lisa says, “This song, on a micro level, is about coming from a broken family and struggling with that as an adult trying to build relationships but also about that streak of anxiety and depressive disorders that runs through the women on my mother’s side, and how none of us quite managed to escape it.”

Lisa reflected on her personal struggles and poured her heart into songwriting based on those experiences. “I was fiddling around with some guitar chords in my bedroom, sang the opening line as a placeholder for the melody, and the whole song just came pouring out in one sitting. I had no idea it was in there or wanted to come out. It was the middle of the night when it was finished, and I just put my head in my hands and cried,” says Lisa.

Through Lisa’s self-struggles, she acknowledges the fight she embarked on and found “My Sister’s Blue Suitcase” to help her process of healing and growth. “I have quite severe OCD and was only diagnosed about 6 years ago. It was like the heavens opened up because suddenly there was an explanation for the cloud of depression and anxiety that had hung over so much of my life. Looking back now with a diagnosis, I can see how much of our lives have been shaped by something none of us knew we were fighting, and I wonder how far back that goes. ‘My Sister’s Blue Suitcase’ helped me heal, and I hope it can heal some other folks too.”

Lisa wrote her raw and real-life inspirational song through a collaborative process with her partner Paul Bain, who is the drummer for Travis Collins and Kristy Lee Akers, at their private studio in Brisbane. “It was a super collaborative, DIY process. I wrote the song, Paul played drums on it, engineered and mixed it, and we produced it together. The result is exactly what we’d hoped for. Cinematic, sweeping Dark Americana and Southern Gothic music with banjo and horns.”

Throughout Lisa’s career, she has toured with and opened shows for some of Australia’s best, including Steve Kibey of The Church, Grinspoon frontman Phil Jamieson, blues guitarist Nathan Cavaleri, and Golder Guitar winner Catherine Britt. Lisa has also been the opening act and backing vocalist for ARIA Award nominee Amber Lawrence, while also being mentored by ARIA Award-winner Fanny Lumsden, who she paired with after being selected for the Australian Independent Record Label Association’s ‘Women In Music Mentorship Program.’ As an artist, Lisa continues to make a name for herself as one of Australia’s most captivating dark Americana artists.

About Lisa De Angelis

A reformed thrill-seeker with stories so weird and wild they beggar belief Lisa De Angelis is a Brisbane-based firecracker with her Southern Gothic star on the rise. A Dark Americana base, hints of Justin Townes Earle, Shakey Graves and Townes Van Zandt, lashings of Sierra Ferrell and a dusting of Ennio Morricone make up Lisa De Angelis’ cinematic Americana sound. The charismatic youngest daughter of one of Australia’s top psychic mediums, Lisa’s art and path was always going to be unconventional – and she only picked up a guitar for the first time in 2017. Since graduating from The Country Music Association of Australia’s prestigious ‘Academy of Country Music’ and playing her first Tamworth Country Music Festival in 2019, Lisa has toured with and opened shows for some of Australia’s best, including Steve Kilbey (The Church), Phil Jamieson (Grinspoon), Nathan Cavaleri, Amber Lawrence, Hayley Jensen, Catherine Britt and Melody Moko. Touring regional NSW together in 2021, Kilbey was so taken by Lisa’s style and sound that he penned a song for her to record due for release on her debut album. A mentee of Australian country music heavy weights Fanny Lumsden (ARIA Award winner and 8 x Golden Guitar winner) and The Flood’s Kevin Bennett (2 x ARIA Award nominee and 7 x Golden Guitar winner), Lisa’s debut and sophomore songs have garnered airplay on ABC Country, CMT and KIX Country Radio. Their lease of her third single ‘My Sister’s Blue Suitcase’ comes on the heels of a forced six-month hiatus for Lisa, after a lengthy bout of illness in 2022 took the hearing in her left ear – though losing her hearing barely slowed her down. Later in 2022 she toured with ARIA Award-winner Amber Lawrence, played her first Gympie Music Muster as well as Brisbane’s Ekka, and in early 2023 Lisa was invited to perform at James Blundell’s ‘Down On The Farm’ Country Campout. Lisa recorded and co-produced ‘My Sister’s Blue Suitcase’ with her partner Paul Bain (Travis Collins, Kirsty Lee Akers) at their private studio in Brisbane. Scrappy, vulnerable and heartfelt, ‘part Judy Garland, part Saturday Night Live comedian’ on stage, Lisa hails from southwest Sydney and cut her musical teeth in the south of the United States. She is currently recording and co-producing her debut album, due for release in 2024.

About Dead Horse Branding

Dead Horse Branding is an award-winning public relations, management and branding agency with headquarters in both Nashville, TN, and Sydney, Australia. Dead Horse Branding creates, designs, and refines each component of a brand, ensuring that the brand will always hit the right chord on every level. Dead Horse Branding’s business model is a cutting-edge management and branding service all-in-house that spans multiple industries, including music, fashion, design, business, culinary, entertainment, fitness, and more. There are 7 primary formulas to branding and Dead Horse does them all under one roof, making them a very competitive branding agency.

Branding is an identity developed through our DH7 branding formula, which includes: strategic planning, logo and image design, photography and visual assets, website design, marketing and social media, publicity, licensing, and distribution. Dead Horse Branding’s brand-building technique has been implemented into the education system in the USA and Australia. Rick Caballo and Melissa Core-Caballo were instrumental in helping to lead Kennesaw State University’s Joel A. Katz Music and Entertainment Business program (MEBUS) as one of top curriculums ranked by Billboard Magazine 2022.

Baha Men, LOVING MARY (Steven Tyler’s solo band), Cyndi Lauper, Hachette Book Group, Simon and Schuster, Bo Diddley Estate, HENDRIX Music Academy, Grammy Winning Mark O’Connor Band, Universal Music Group, MTSU, Sony Music, ACPI Group, Interior Designer Kathy Anderson, Gigi Butler of Gigi Cupcakes, TEDx, NAMM, Songwriting University, Marc Jordan, Music Producer Tony Brown, Jayne Denham, Average Joes Entertainment, Colt Ford, Music Expo, Joel A. Katz MEBUS Program, The Today Show, Lionsgate, and Hallmark are some of the brands we have had the pleasure of working within the USA and internationally.

Visit deadhorsebranding.com for more information!

Press Quotes

“Lisa De Angelis will pull you into a world of mystery, adventure and intrigue — all before she starts to play. She is a master storyteller who hooks you in and leaves you wanting more.” — Jordan Merrick, Brisbane folk-blues artist

