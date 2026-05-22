Darius Rucker’s Riverfront Revival reveals star-studded 2026 lineup

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Darius Rucker is bringing his hometown festival, Riverfront Revival, back to North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on Oct. 9-10, 2026, promising two days of live music and entertainment.

The festival, now in its fifth year, continues to expand beyond its country roots, incorporating hip-hop and genre-blending acts. This year’s lineup features Rucker alongside Nelly, Gavin Adcock, Old Dominion, BigXthaPlug, Charles Wesley Godwin, Chase Matthew, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, Austin Williams, Atlus, Karley Scott Collins, Whiskey Run, and local favorites including Gullah Collective, Mel Washington, Saluda Shoals, and AC Scar.

“Riverfront Revival has always been about bringing great music and great people together in a place that means everything to me,” Rucker said. “Getting to build this in Charleston year after year has been incredible, and this lineup shows how much it’s grown while still staying true to what the festival is all about.”

Beyond the music, Riverfront Revival gives back to the community. A portion of proceeds supports the Carolyn G. Rucker Nursing Scholarship at MUSC and Rock ‘N Roll Rescue, which ensures local access to music education.

For ticket info, head HERE.

Editorial credit: Adam McCullough / Shutterstock.com