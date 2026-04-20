Darius Rucker to launch 2026 Songs of Summer Tour

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Darius Rucker is gearing up for a busy summer in 2026, unveiling a 20-date U.S. run dubbed the “Songs of Summer Tour.”

The outing begins June 4 in Toledo and travels through major stops including Bethel, Atlantic City, Gilford, Greensboro, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Washington, D.C., Boston, Phoenix, Albuquerque, Kansas City, and more before wrapping August 1 in Indianapolis. Joining him on select dates are special guests Lauren Alaina, George Birge, Evan Honer, Old Crow Medicine Show, Robert Randolph, and Austin Williams.

“For me, it’s not summer if we’re not playing music outdoors,” Rucker said. “When I think of the concerts I love attending, it’s the people, the hits and the hot summer air… there’s nothing that compares, so Songs of Summer in a lot of ways is my nod to being in that moment together.”

Ahead of the summer trek, Rucker will take the stage for a special one-night Big Band Gala on April 7 at the Gaillard Center in Charleston, backed by Robert Lewis and the Charleston Jazz Orchestra under the direction of Peter Graves. Part of the proceeds will support the CMA Foundation’s music education programs in Charleston County Schools and the Carolyn G. Rucker Nursing Scholarship at MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster, with VIP options also available, including select packages offering premium seating and a pre-show meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Rucker.

Additional details can be found on Rucker’s website.

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