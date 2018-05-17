Darius Rucker Set To Perform On ‘American Idol’ Season Finale

‘American Idol’ Season Finale Performances

CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s DARIUS RUCKER will perform during the two-part season finale of ABC-TV’s “AMERICAN Idol” on MONDAY, MAY 21st. Also set to take the stage are the show’s judges — LUKE BRYAN, KATY PERRY, and LIONEL RICHIE — as well as BEBE REXHA; GARY CLARK, JR.; NICK JONAS + MUSTARD; PATTI LABELLE; YOLANDA ADAMS; KERMIT THE FROG; and the Top 10 finalists.

GABBY BARRETT, CALEB LEE HUTCHINSON, and MADDIE POPPE are the final three “Idol” contestants; the winner will be revealed on MONDAY night’s (5/21) episode.