Darius Rucker Raises More Than $400,000 For St. Jude During ‘Darius & Friends’ Event

Kudos to CAPITOL NASHVILLE’s DARIUS RUCKER, who raised $404,000 for ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL during his ninth annual “DARIUS & FRIENDS” benefit concert and golf tournament that took place on MONDAY night (6/4) and TUESDAY morning (6/5). The event featured several guests, including BRAD PAISLEY, TRACE ADKINS, LAUREN ALAINA, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, RACHEL WAMMACK, BOBBY BONES, PATRICK DAVIS, EDWIN MCCAIN, and A.J. MCLEAN.

“As a parent, I can’t imagine the emotional toll hearing your child has cancer takes, not to mention the financial stress,” said RUCKER. “The support families with a child facing life-threatening illness receive from ST. JUDE is just incredible. I’m proud to support ST. JUDE, and I’m so grateful to all our friends who came out and donated their time to be on the show.”