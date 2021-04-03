DaRil Drops His Spectacular Anthem Entitled “1,2,3”

Inspirational, energetic, infectious, and unique all describe DaRil’s style and delivery. A New Orleans native, this artist, producer, and songwriter is truly one of a kind. His music will take you on a journey, uplift your spirits, and enlighten you all at the same time.

In addition, DaRil is a skilled entertainer with several hundred performances under his belt. He has performed in a variety of venues such as elementary schools, high schools, colleges, juvenile correctional facilities, coffeehouses, religious institutions, awards shows, conferences, showcases, malls, TV shows, concerts, festivals, senior citizen programs, fraternal organization functions, and business seminars.

In his 6th studio recording L.I.F.E., DaRil puts his versatility and skills on full display for the world to see. Featuring great storytelling, thought provoking concepts, and brilliant production, this amazing musical composition is sure to have a tremendous impact on the masses through intellectual stimulation, emotional inspiration, and spiritual jubilation. With a perfect blend of vocal tracks and instrumentals, this project is destined to be an instant classic and must hear.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: DaRil

Song Title: 1, 2, 3

Publishing: Damon Nailer

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: L.I.F.E.

Record Label: Kitril