Dariann Leigh’s “Closer” Video in World Premiere

Dariann Leigh celebrates the world premiere of her new music video "Closer" with CMT.com! Ushering in the next era of women in country music,

“The location was a place of reflection, which is exactly the message of the song,” Leigh revealed of the shoot.

She goes on to tell CMT, “The meaning behind the lyrics ‘I can’t see tomorrow if I keep looking over my shoulder’ fell into place even more while filming. Looking behind me to the woods, and ahead to the water and sunlight… It’s a true embodiment of how tomorrow holds so much hope.”

One of Dariann Leigh‘s most compelling qualities as an artist is her ability to use her voice as an instrument. Songwriters Jennifer Adan, Justin Adams, and Megan Moreaux put pen to paper, and Leigh is honored to bring their words to life through her rendition of the track.