Dariann Leigh Is Getting “Closer”

Poised to become a name to know amongst the rising women of country music, Dariann Leigh is preparing to release her September 25 single “Closer”— available for pre-save on Spotify now.

“This song is special to me for so many reasons,” Leigh reveals. “It was sent to me at a time when I was navigating loss, wondering what my next career move should be, and ultimately figuring out who I am. For me, ‘Closer’ is about hope, healing and catharsis. It’s about looking beyond all the obstacles in your path and reminding yourself ‘everyday, I’m getting closer.'”

One of Dariann Leigh‘s most compelling qualities as an artist is her ability to use her voice as an instrument. Songwriters Jennifer Adan, Justin Adams, and Megan Moreaux put pen to paper, and Leigh is honored to bring their words to life through her rendition of the track.

Dariann Leigh began to gain traction with her single and music video “Wherever I Go.” The track climbed country radio charts nationwide, and led to Leigh being featured on The Boot, Country Rebel and more.

“I’ve always been a perfectionist,” Dariann admits, “but this song was one of the only instances during my artist career that I didn’t feel the need to over-analyze anything. Everything about ‘Closer’ felt right.”

“Closer” is available for pre-save on Spotify now and will impact all digital platforms on Friday, September 25.

Dariann on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube! For more, visit www.dariannleigh.com and connect withon Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube!

*Pre-Save “Closer” on Spotify to access a live, acoustic performance by Dariann Leigh now: https://show.co/ayz8qEj