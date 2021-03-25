Dariann Leigh Empowers in New Single “Let Me Go”

Dariann Leigh boasts the beauty of knowing your own worth in her brand new single, “Let Me Go.” Captivating and empowering, Dariann brings forth an anthem of confidence and self-respect.

“When you let go of something, a lot of people associate that with weakness, as if you didn’t have the strength to hold on,” Leigh reveals. “But I disagree; there is power, dignity and courage in walking away from anyone or anything that discourages you from being the best version of your inner self. This song is my anthem, and I hope it can be yours, too.”

Standing firm in self-love and boundaries, “Let Me Go” proves that if you have faith in your own resilience, you are unstoppable. “I am mine; I belong to me, and I am powerful” became the mantra of Leigh and her co-writers Emily Fortney and Skye Claire as they brought the song to life. While there is strength in numbers, your worth comes from within. Valuing yourself is not conceited; it’s a necessity.