Danni Lee Gets PD Stripes At New Classic Hits WOLY (Big Oly 107.1FM/1450AM)/Olean, NY

Newly-minted SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA Classic Hits Outlet WOLY (BIG OLY 107.1FM/1450AM), which launched at 5p this past THURSDAY (7/25), replacing Top 40 WHDL (HOT 107.1/1450AM), gave a bump up to sister Country WPIG (95.7 THE BIG PIG) morning co-star DANNI LEE as its new PD. In addition to her new post, LEE, who will report to OM MARK THOMPSON, will continue wakeups at WPIG.

SEVEN MOUNTAINS MEDIA COO JIM LOFTUS wrote, “CEO KRISTIN CANTRELL and our Leadership Team recognized that DANNI was ready to get her PD stripes, and we are thrilled to watch her nurture and help grow BIG OLY 107.1! DANNI and MARK (THOMPSON) along with Market Manager JOHN MORTON and Chief Programming Officer JC BURTON have developed a special blend of Classic Hits featuring OLEAN’s favorite music from the ’70s, ’80s & ’90s — The Biggest Hits of All Time!

“BIG OLY 107.1 will join forces with 95.7 THE BIG PIG to provide the OLEAN region with entertaining radio, exciting promotional activity and the same outstanding community service that has helped make WPIG the dominant voice in media for the TWIN TIERS for over 30 years.”