Danielle Bradbery Releases New Covers Project

Danielle Bradbery appreciated the music of 2018 so much that she’s adding a personal touch to a series of her favorite hits in a project dubbed Yours Truly: 2018. The impeccable vocalist has announced that she’ll release a total of five songs, recreating her favorite hits of the year.

The first installment, a beautiful cover of Ariana Grande’s “God is a Woman,” has already been released; as Bradbery took to an elegant studio back by a cellist, pianist and guitarist to bring her interpretation to life. She’ll share a rendition of “Slow Burn” by Kacey Musgraves on Friday (Dec. 28) and Post Malone’s “Psycho” one week later on Jan. 4. The title of the two other tracks have not been unveiled yet, but a press release promises they are “massive hits.”

“I grew up listening to all kinds of music from country to R&B and hip hop, even Hispanic music with my mom’s side of the family, and all of those influences have impacted my own art. Incredible music was released across all genres this year, so I wanted to mark this moment in time with my own versions of some of my favorites,” Bradbery says (quote via Billboard). “I can’t wait for everyone to hear my take on these songs.”

The country star released the stunning video for her powerful single “Worth It” in 2018, along with an infectious duet with Thomas Rhett on “Goodbye Summer.” She’ll hit the road with Kane Brown on his 2019 Live Forever Tour, kicking off Jan. 10 in Duluth, Ga. and continuing through March 8 when it wraps in Texas.