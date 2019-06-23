Danielle Bradbery Involved in Car Accident, Cancels Country LakeShake Appearance

Danielle Bradbery has canceled her scheduled appearance at the 2019 Country LakeShake Festival in Chicago after getting into a car accident on Saturday morning (June 22).

The “Goodbye Summer” singer turned to Instagram to share the news on Saturday morning, writing, “Devastated to not be able to get to @lakeshakefest today. See you all soon.”

“I’m so bummed I’m going to miss out on all the fun in Chicago today,” she adds. “I was in a car accident on my way to the airport, however I’m o.k. Getting checked out now and going to get some rest.”

Festival organizers also posted to Instagram to explain the schedule change.

“Danielle Bradbery will not be performing at LakeShake tonight,” they write. “Unfortunately she was in a car accident. She is ok, but very sore. We wish her a speedy recovery!”

The 2019 Country LakeShake Festival kicked off on Friday (June 21), featuring a headlining show from Miranda Lambert that also featured her trio, Pistol Annies. Bradbery was slated to perform on Saturday as part of a lineup that includes Midland, Brett Young and headliner Keith Urban. The festival wraps on Sunday (June 23) with appearances from Ryan Hurd, Clint Black and more, with Luke Bryan headlining the final night.