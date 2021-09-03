Daniel Angelus Endures Heartbreak With Dream Pop Masterpiece “More Than You Love Me”

Independent dream pop singer songwriter Daniel Angelus delivers a gut wrenching story of heartbreak through a shimmering pop anthem; “More Than You Love Me” — dazzles listeners with decadent production and relatable lyricism. While this track is cathartic, energetic, and intensely danceable, Angelus faces anguish head-on through his lyrics. The result is a raw, emotional project dripping in vulnerability. The England based artist used the time during quarantine to reinvent his artistic identity, yielding this single as the first step towards an exciting new era. Reminiscent of artists like David Bowie, Angelus revels in individuality, passion, and raw artistry.

Sonically, “More Than You Love Me” is an absolute treat; the experience is characterized by ambient reverb decorated with sparkling synth floating atop crisp percussion. The emotional pre-chorus, “Cos you love him more than I love you, cos you love him more than you love me,” presents itself in front of harmonious backing vocals harboring undertones of grief and passion. It is clear that Angelus was thoughtful and intentional, not only with the production and instrumentation, but with his performance as well. The manner in which he delivered a track filled with such pain and depth — yet kissed with a glamorous sparkle — is nothing short of impressive.

Angelus collaborated with multi-instrumentalist and producer Tyla-Joe Connett during quarantine to co-create “More Than You Love Me.” The two meshed together seamlessly, resulting in an emotional masterpiece that came together naturally, despite this being their first musical endeavor together. Both Angelus and Connett performed on this track in addition to co-producing it; the culmination of their talents came together in an unforgettable dream pop anthem.

This single demonstrates that Angelus does not shy away from vulnerability; his music embodies his experience, deepest emotions, and confronts his darkest truths. Angelus delivers a piece of himself through his songs, and this single has absolutely left us craving more. We are beyond excited to see what this artist has in store for fans next.

Stream “More Than You Love Me” on all major streaming platforms now!

