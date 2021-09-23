Daniel Angelus Endures Heartbreak With Dream Pop Masterpiece “More Than You Love Me”

Independent dream pop singer-songwriter Daniel Angelus delivers a gut wrenching story of heartbreak through a shimmering pop anthem; “More Than You Love Me” — released August 10 — dazzles listeners with decadent production and relatable lyricism. While this track is cathartic, energetic, and intensely danceable, Angelus faces anguish head-on through his lyrics. The result is a raw, emotional project dripping in vulnerability. The England based artist used the time during quarantine to reinvent his artistic identity, yielding this single as the first step towards an exciting new era. Reminiscent of artists like David Bowie, Angelus revels in individuality, passion, and raw artistry.

Sonically, “More Than You Love Me” is an absolute treat; the experience is characterized by ambient reverb decorated with sparkling synth floating atop crisp percussion. The emotional pre-chorus, “Cos you love him more than I love you, cos you love him more than you love me,” presents itself in front of harmonious backing vocals harboring undertones of grief and passion. It is clear that Angelus was thoughtful and intentional, not only with the production and instrumentation, but with his performance as well. The manner in which he delivered a track filled with such pain and depth — yet kissed with a glamorous sparkle — is nothing short of impressive.

Angelus collaborated with multi-instrumentalist and producer Tyla-Joe Connett during quarantine to co-create “More Than You Love Me.” The two meshed together seamlessly, resulting in an emotional masterpiece that came together naturally, despite this being their first musical endeavor together. Both Angelus and Connett performed on this track in addition to co-producing it; the culmination of their talents came together in an unforgettable dream pop anthem.

This single demonstrates that Angelus does not shy away from vulnerability; his music embodies his experience, deepest emotions, and confronts his darkest truths. Angelus delivers a piece of himself through his songs, and this single has absolutely left us craving more. We are beyond excited to see what this artist has in store for fans next.

Stream “More Than You Love Me” on all major streaming platforms on August 10, 2021.

More on Daniel Angelus:

Daniel Angelus is a British born award-winning singer, songwriter, and music producer – who creates, since 2007, melodramatic cinematic pop and rock. A self-described recluse, Daniel began making music after a difficult and traumatic childhood, using it as a form of therapy. What began as bedroom music has, since 2007, transformed into an incredible career in its own right. Daniel has performed live in the UK, Europe, and North America – building a dedicated following of his music projects – and music is now his full-time job. His sound is unique, built on “the frailties and wonderment of human life”. There’s real grit beneath the surface that only comes from lived experience, and which translates into the fullness of the music – “it’s the colours of your mind; it’s the pictures lost in time.” After quietly releasing his debut LP ‘Miracle Dark’ in 2016, Daniel released ‘Wired for Heartbreak’ in February 2018 – and followers gathered. A powerful album with a strong narrative, both within each song and as a cohesive thread throughout, Wired for Heartbreak is a standalone work of musical art. A beautifully constructed LP, every space is packed full of emotion but never crowded, and Daniel’s reverb-heavy vocals mesh in perfectly. Oft compared to David Bowie, after listening to the engrossing single ‘Reflection’ (a critical and audience success) it’s easy to hear why – but make no mistake, Daniel is his own artist. Daniel has been getting his music heard by more and more people across the world; ACT I was up first, released in April 2019 to positive critical acclaim, a shimmering and pounding collection of four post-punk tracks with themes of loneliness and anxiety on a backdrop of fast drums, catchy melodies and vulnerable vocals. ACT II followed 14 months later, a dark and melancholic dream-pop record featuring a dreamy cover of U2’s ‘With or Without You’ that once again caught the music worlds attention. Daniel announced that new music would follow in 2021 and beyond. Daniel Angelus made his film music debut in 2021 crafting the award-winning soundtrack for European film ‘The Lights of Dawn’ directed by multi-award-winning film director Sadie Duarte.

