Daniel Andrews “You Make Loving Me Look Easy” now at Country radio: Radio/Media Download Here

Daniel Andrews is an up and coming singer/songwriter with a fire ready to burn up the country music industry. As a Texas native, Andrews grew up singing in his church but was always drawn to singing for larger audiences. With inspiration from his biggest influence Eddie Montgomery, he blends traditional country tunes into modern, rock beats. “You Make Loving Look Easy” describes a story we all know a thing or two about, the challenges of being in love. Andrews is sure to sing that although “I’m stubborn and proud, and sometimes it’s hard, believe me” but that “you make loving me look easy”.

