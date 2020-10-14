Dani Taylor’s Starry-Eyed Country Love Song “Man of Few Words” Available Now

Rising songstress Dani Taylor released her heartfelt new single “Man of Few Words” and the official music video, which premiered on CMT.com today, as well as Digital Journal. “Man of Few Words” conveys hopes and dreams for the kind of love that is expressed through actions rather than words. Co-written with Will Rambeaux and Sherrie Austin, “Man of Few Words” is Dani’s sophomore single. Dani returned to her home state of Arizona to film the video in Flagstaff for its dreamy and magical feel.

To stream or download “Man of Few Words,” click HERE.

Cowboys & Indians exclusively premiered a first listen to “Man of Few Words”:

“Rising singing-songwriting talent Dani Taylor is out with a new wonderfully starry-eyed country love song, and we’re premiering it right here. Written with Will Rambeaux and Sherrie Austin, ‘Man of Few Words’ brings to mind and heart the stage of love you wish were everlasting — and transports you right back to that relationship you thought would be (Cowboys & Indians).”

“‘Man of Few Words’ is a look into my hopes and dreams for the future when it comes to love. I wrote ‘Man of Few Words’ from my imagination. I have never dated a man of few words. I sure would like to someday. I wrote this song about my future husband, about the type of love I hope is expressed to me from the person I love. ‘Man of Few Words’ is wishful thinking for me, while it’s a beautiful reality for others. I hope one day to make it a reality for myself. A girl can dream,” shared Dani.

