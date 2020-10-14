Dani Taylor’s Starry-Eyed Country Love Song “Man of Few Words” Available Now
Rising songstress Dani Taylor released her heartfelt new single “Man of Few Words” and the official music video, which premiered on CMT.com today, as well as Digital Journal. “Man of Few Words” conveys hopes and dreams for the kind of love that is expressed through actions rather than words. Co-written with Will Rambeaux and Sherrie Austin, “Man of Few Words” is Dani’s sophomore single. Dani returned to her home state of Arizona to film the video in Flagstaff for its dreamy and magical feel.
To stream or download “Man of Few Words,” click HERE.
Cowboys & Indians exclusively premiered a first listen to “Man of Few Words”:
“Rising singing-songwriting talent Dani Taylor is out with a new wonderfully starry-eyed country love song, and we’re premiering it right here. Written with Will Rambeaux and Sherrie Austin, ‘Man of Few Words’ brings to mind and heart the stage of love you wish were everlasting — and transports you right back to that relationship you thought would be (Cowboys & Indians).”
“‘Man of Few Words’ is a look into my hopes and dreams for the future when it comes to love. I wrote ‘Man of Few Words’ from my imagination. I have never dated a man of few words. I sure would like to someday. I wrote this song about my future husband, about the type of love I hope is expressed to me from the person I love. ‘Man of Few Words’ is wishful thinking for me, while it’s a beautiful reality for others. I hope one day to make it a reality for myself. A girl can dream,” shared Dani.
ABOUT DANI TAYLOR
Dani Taylor is a rising singer/songwriter based in Nashville. Known for her sweet, soaring vocals and sassy lyrics, Dani’s sound is a blend of upbeat, catchy melodies supported by playful stylistic elements like the banjo, guitar and mandolin. Having performed at acoustic sets and writers’ rounds across Nashville’s scene, Dani released her “adorable and spunky (American Songwriter) ” debut single, “Girl Most Likely,” on August 28. American Songwriter selected Dani as a Daily Discovery artist, noting a comparison to Taylor Swift, while CMT debuted the official music video for the song, which has already amassed over 52,000 streams on Spotify alone. Born and raised in Arizona, Dani moved to Nashville to pursue music in 2018. As a kid, she performed in choir and did musical theatre, but it was only after graduating from high school that she rediscovered her love and talent for music. After working with a vocal coach, Dani had a creative breakthrough after she began listening to country music and covering songs by Patsy Cline, which gained traction on Facebook. Inspired by the more challenging moments in life, from bad experiences to breakups, Dani finds that making music helps her turn those negatives into positives — she started songwriting daily after a romantic breakup. The upcoming country-pop star says: “I want to be happy, and I want other people to be happy, even at their lowest. I want girls, the misunderstood, the underdogs, and anyone having a bad day or breakup to listen to my music and feel more empowered. I want people to go to my music to make them feel better. Through my music, I want to spread positivity and a healthier outlook on life and the future, for myself and for anyone who’s listening.” On October 4, Dani was featured as the Artist Spotlight on 650 AM WSM, the radio home of the Grand Ole Opry, leading up to the release of her sophomore single, “Man of Few Words,” available now.