Dani Jack Releases Touching New Single “Dance”

Nashville songstress, Dani Jack, tugs on the heartstrings with the release of her new single, Dance. The new release was written by Dani Jack & Craig Lackey, produced by Chris Condon & Leigh Houison. You can download the new release by visiting all streaming platforms.

“When everything is crashing down on you and you feel like you want to give up,” Dani Jack says, “you have to find a way to keep going.” Sometimes that motivation comes from the loss of a loved one, knowing they would want you to keep living and be happy. Dani and cowriter, Craig Lackey, were inspired by a mutual friend who lost her husband to cancer shortly after their wedding day. As she read through his journals, she saw that he never gave up hope, that he kept setting goals, and that he remained determined to live. His mindset is now continued and shared through the Josh Powell Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering the mindsets of newly diagnosed sarcoma cancer patients. ‘Dance’ is a passionate reminder to keep dancing, even when the obstacles seem insurmountable.

Nashville embraces one of its freshest faces in country music with Reno, Nevada, native Dani Jack. Her first taste of the stage came when she was cast as The Little Drummer Boy at just four years old. Since then, Dani’s singing and performing abilities have taken her to various venues around the world, from Las Vegas to Los Angeles to Nashville and all the way to China and Haiti.

Fresh off the release of her debut single “Fallin’ For It” in June 2018, Dani introduced to fans her highly anticipated debut EP, Grace, produced by Luke Forehand (Blackbird Studios). Music blog Out from the Pine Box described the EP as “a balance between feisty and fun lyrics with seamless segues to the more sentimental and slow songs.” Her most recent project was the music video for “Hurt,” which was released during Sexual Assault Awareness Month 2019 to benefit Espere Community Counseling Center’s Roots of Courage program, designed to support survivors of sexual assault in Haiti. She is set to release her next single, “Dance,” in October, written with Craig Lackey and produced by Chris Condon (Billy Ray Cyrus).

