Dani Hagan Unveils Fiery New Single “Deeper”

Emerging artist Dani Hagan has released her latest single, “Deeper,” a powerful exploration of passionate love. The track highlights Southern rock influences, with emotional depth and evocative lyrics. “Deeper” is now available to stream and download on platforms worldwide. Watch the official music video on Youtube.

In “Deeper,” Dani Hagan invites listeners to explore the multifaceted nature of love, seamlessly blending soulful rock rhythms with poetic lyrics that highlight her musical versatility. “‘Deeper’ is an invitation, a union of feminine and masculine energies, challenging partners to delve into the depths, shadows, and light of their relationship,” Hagan explains. Her metaphoric use of elements like earth, wind, fire, water, and stars adds a rich layer of meaning to the track. A standout line, “You should know that I’m an ocean, I can make you sink or swim,” encapsulates the song’s exploration of love’s complexities. This song features a collaboration with co-writer Aaron Medina.

Originally born and raised in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Hagan has established herself as a rising star in Los Angeles’s vibrant music scene. Her distinct soulful rock sound has captivated audiences and garnered a strong following, selling out iconic venues like The Viper Room, Molly Malone’s, and The Whisky a Go Go. Collaborating with acclaimed producer Mikal Blue, known for his work with OneRepublic and Jason Mraz, Hagan is set to release a series of singles and a new album later this year. Her work, which has previously been featured in VENTS Magazine, The Hollywood Digest, and Los Angeles Downtown News, reflects her genuineness, leading her to a promising future. Dani Hagan continues to surpass expectations with a commitment to authenticity and genre-defying music, promising a bright future ahead.

“Deeper” delivers a journey exceeding love’s potential, backed by eclectic and textured instrumentals that elevate its powerful message. Stream and download “Deeper” on all platforms now, watch the official music video, and don’t forget to check out her website DaniHagan.com and Instagram @Dani.Hagan.