Dancehall Meets Afrobeat with K’Coneil & StoneBwoy BALANCE Video!

No summer 2018 soundtrack can be complete without the addition of the hit bound single BALANCE performed by K’Coneil and featuring Stonebwoy. The song itself evokes the euphoric good feeling of driving with the windows down and music blaring, or dancing the night away with the object of your affection. One can not help but sway to the infectious rhythm paired with a catchy chorus that lingers long after it’s done. “Just balalalance balalance balalance.. balalance balalance balalance eei”

The JUNO nominated recording artist who teamed up with Ghana’s afrobeat Star Stonebwoy, has managed yet again to tap into his “genre fluidity” by delivering a sizzling single that by all criteria fits many boxes. A fusion of dancehall, reggae and r&b, BALANCE just does that, gives music lovers an equilibrium of different genres.

With an infectious groove that draws one to lose inhibitions, famed director Jose “Javy” Ferrer. (Daddy Yankee, Wyclef Jean, and Farruko) delivered a equally contagious video filled with sexy dancers set one the sunny Miami backdrop.

The anticipated video premieres Thursday, June 21st at www.KConeilMusic.com