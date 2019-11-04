Dance-pop Artist LX Releases New Single “Blame On Me”

Los Angeles, CA — Dance-pop artist LX has released “Blame On Me,” a defiant, empowering breakup anthem about moving on from a toxic relationship with confidence. With this new single, LX (pronounced “Lex”) continues to showcase her wide and expressive vocal range, self-assured attitude and knack for catchy hooks. The single is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

LX describes “Blame On Me” as being “for those who hammered the nail in the coffin and are excited to rub it in your face.” The lyrics celebrate leaving a toxic relationship without compromising self-worth, using lines like, “Did I mention I’m amazing?” to convey this message with a healthy dose of sassiness. These themes are common in her music, and connect to a bigger calling: “I’m a big believer in building self-confidence in younger girls.” For LX herself, self-confidence and drive come from her parents: “They’re the most positive, hard-working people I know. My dad’s motto ‘Dare to be great’ has motivated me to strive for greatness in everything I do.” The single was produced by LX’s longtime mentor Rodney Alejandro (The Script, Raven-Symone) and features leaping, dynamic singing over snappy, polished synths

Born Lexy Bradford, LX discovered her passion for music when she sang her first solo with a 60-piece choir during a Christmas cantata, when she was only seven years old. By the time she was in middle school, LX was already releasing music and developing her unique voice. Since then, she’s released a slew of singles and performed in such diverse events as The Latin Grammy Awards Good Morning America and UFC’s “Fight Holiday Hunger” special. In addition to graduating from Musicians Institute with an “Outstanding Vocal” distinction, she was also one of Music Connection Magazine’s “Top 100 Unsigned Artists.”

With “Blame On Me,” LX proves to be a budding new talent in the pop world with her impressive vocals and lyrics that convey an inspiring sense of determination. The single is now available for download and streaming on digital platforms worldwide. You can follow LX on LifeofLX.com.