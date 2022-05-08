Dance Pop Artist Harrison Barnes brings you Paradise, New EP Out 5-13-22

Las Vegas-based dance pop artist Harrison Barnes announces the upcoming release of his new sophomore EP, entitled Paradise, on all music streaming platforms on May 13, 2022.

Barnes wrote the five songs on Paradise during the pandemic and worked with Las Vegas producer Mikey Dropz to record the EP. All five tracks have a strong dance beat with emotional lyrics, demonstrating the artist’s lifelong love for dance pop music. Barnes grew up taking dance lessons since childhood and also watched hours of Britney Spears music videos, teaching himself the choreography. Today, Barnes is a professional dancer as well as a singer/songwriter, and both his songwriting and music videos reflect the influence of his childhood idol.

The songs on Barnes’s new EP also mirror his personal experiences with love, sex and heartbreak. Whether the song is about feeling like you’re in heaven with someone (“Paradise”), wanting to heat things up (“TLC”), getting over heartbreak (“Alone on the Dance Floor”), getting tired of the superficiality of social media (“Fashion”) or finding that perfect someone (“Collide”), Barnes adds an infectious dance beat.

Barnes says, “With this project I wanted to make a fun dance record. There is so much going on in the world that I wanted to create an album that could be a fun escape for everyone (hence the title). There’s a song for every mood: if you’re feeling sexy, if you’re sad, if you’re in love.”

Harrison’s new EP follows the successful release of his debut EP, If I’m Honest, which came out in 2020. He garnered nearly 60,000 Spotify streams along with high praises from fans and critics alike. OUT Magazine called his pop vocals something “that we can certainly come to know and love.” That same year, Barnes also gave his first public music performance with an entourage of dancers at the 2020 Las Vegas Pride Festival.

On May 13th, get ready for Paradise, the new EP by Harrison Barnes, on all streaming platforms.

More about Harrison Barnes

Born and raised in Moncks Corner, SC, Harrison Barnes always knew he wanted to perform. He would lock himself in his room teaching himself all the choreography in Britney Spears music videos. He would also write music and put on his own private concerts. Years later, he finally started performing in public. In 2020, Barnes made his debut live performance at the Las Vegas Pride Festival, introducing his original songs to the world. In addition to his music, Barnes has been a clog dancer for most of his life. He was part of the clogging group, All That, and competed in America’s Got Talent all the way to the semi-finals. Currently, Barnes performs as a professional dancer on the Las Vegas Strip and continues to write and record his music.

Harrison Barnes – Paradise EP

Track Listing: