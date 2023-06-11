Dana’s Music Playground Presents “Bring on Summer” – A Sing-Along, Dance-Along Summertime Treat for Kids & Families

With a career that spans more than two decades, garnering 27 national awards for seven children’s albums, singer/songwriter Dana has become a beloved presence on the kids’ music scene. Dana looks forward to the release of her upbeat new single, “Bring On Summer.” The song will be released with an accompanying music video.

After an especially rainy, windy winter and spring in her home state of Washington, Dana found herself longing for the warmth and sunshine of summer. While out running in her raincoat on yet another blustery April day, she was inspired to write a song celebrating the promise of sunny, fun-filled days ahead. Dana and her crew of stellar musician friends in Nashville recorded the song remotely to get the tune ready to release just in time for summer.

Sure to be a hit with families as they bop along to the catchy melody and driving rhythm, “Bring On Summer” will inspire kids to get outside and make the most of joyful activities like swimming, picnics, camping, and more. “It’s time to jump outta school and into the pool” so “bring on the beachballs, bring on the sunscreen, bring on the ice cream,” and bring on summer with Dana!

“I hope ‘Bring On Summer’ will inspire kids to get outside and partake in all the fun activities the warm weather allows,” says Dana. “It would be great if listening to this song could be a source of motivation for families to make time to get out there and make some precious memories together!”

“Bring On Summer” will be available on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, and Bandcamp.

ABOUT DANA:

Dana has been writing and recording music for children and entertaining families across America for over two decades. CHILD magazine called her energy and enthusiasm “contagious” and named her as one of the “Top Five Kids’ Singers You Should Know.” Dana’s seven recordings have earned 27 national awards and wide critical acclaim. She has engaged thousands of young audiences with her live performances, music videos, livestreams, and Dana’s Music Playground video series, which streams on her YouTube channel and the Kidoodle and Sensical streaming platforms. Dana hosts her own award-winning radio show/podcast every weekday on children’s radio station JUMP 105.3. For 11 years, she served as a storyteller for her county library system, and since 2014, Dana has been teaching her popular “Music Playground” music and movement classes for little ones in Bellingham, Washington, near her home.

Single Details: “Bring On Summer”



Release Date: June 2, 2023

Label: Music Playground

For all ages, but especially for ages 1 – 10

SRP: $1 per download

Run Time: 3:26 minutes

To schedule an interview or request a WAV file, please contact Elizabeth Waldman at Waldmania PR: 415-203-0220 or elizabeth@waldmaniapr.com.