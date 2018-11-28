Dan + Shay To Headline WBZZ (100.7 Star)-WDSY (Y108)/Pittsburgh Tree Of Life ‘Concert For Unity’

ENTERCOM Hot AC WBZZ (100.7 STAR) and Country WDSY (Y108)/PITTSBURGH are holding a “Concert for Unity” to benefit the rebuilding and reopening the TREE OF LIFE-OR L’SIMCHA CONGREGATION in PITTSBURGH. The DECEMBER 2nd concert at the BYHAM THEATER will be headlined by Country stars DAN + SHAY, Hip Hop artist FRZY, and the ANDY DAVIS BAND, all of which have PITTSBURGH-area roots.

“PITTSBURGH suffered an unfathomable tragedy and our community has come together to support our neighbors in their time of need,” said ENTERCOM PITTSBURGH SVP/Market Manager MICHAEL SPACCIAPOLLI. “Through the generosity of local PITTSBURGH artists and the PITTSBURGH CULTURAL TRUST, ‘A Concert for Unity’ will directly support the rebuilding of TREE OF LIVE.”

“On behalf of our entire congregation, I wish to thank all who are involved in this amazing effort to support the rebuilding of our synagogue,” said TREE OF LIFE President SAMUEL K. SCHACHNER, Ph.D.. “We are so appreciative of this ‘Concert for Unity’ for TREE OF LIFE’s benefit, just as we are humbled by this incredible show of support from all who are involved. This proves that love truly is stronger than hate.”

Find out more at StarPittsburgh.com/Unity or Y108.com/Unity.