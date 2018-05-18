Dan + Shay Set To Release Self-Titled Album June 22nd

WARNER BROS./WAR’s DAN + SHAY will release their new, self-titled “DAN + SHAY” album on FRIDAY, JUNE 22nd. The 11-track project will include their current single, “Tequila,” as well as the just-released “Speechless,” for which the duo dropped a romantic video (link: ) today (5/18) featuring each of their real-life weddings. Also included on the album will be “Alone Together,” “All To Myself,” and “Keeping Score,” which features KELLY CLARKSON. The duo’s DAN SMYERS and SHAY MOONEY each either had a hand in writing or co-writing ten of the eleven tracks; SMYERS also co-produced the album alongside longtime collaborator, WMN EVP/A&R SCOTT HENDRICKS.

“Our first two albums helped us build an incredible and super-loyal fan base, so we knew it was our responsibility to them to put out the best music we could on this record,” said DAN + SHAY. “Most importantly, we wanted to deliver a project that would satisfy the people who got us where we are in the first place. Where we are musically and in our personal lives is different than where we were when this all started, which makes this album unique while still being true to who we are.”