Dan + Shay Announce Headlining Tour

After a record-breaking and career-defining year, chart-topping duo Dan + Shay have made a massive splash by announcing a surprise headlining tour “Dan + Shay The Tour” and immediate access to the pre-sale. Joined by labelmate Morgan Evans during the first leg and Big Loud Records’ Chris Lane for the second, Dan + Shay will kick the tour off on February 28 in New Orleans, LA.

Fan presale will begin NOW (see HERE) with password TEQUILA, and tickets for the general public* will go on sale Friday, October 26 at 10:00am local time.

One week after their hit single “Tequila” reached 100 million streams on Spotify, the platinum-selling country stars released a new version of the viral smash along with their cover of Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons” as Spotify Singles (listen HERE). “Tequila” continues to take the world by storm as the most-streamed country song released in 2018, recently certified Double Platinum in Canada and surpassing two million US track equivalent sales. Currently nearing the Top 10 on the Hot AC charts, the “nostalgic ballad” (Rolling Stone) has earned more than 277 million total on-demand streams. In addition to Spotify Singles, Dan + Shay have released vocal-only (listen HERE) and remixed (listen HERE) versions of the massive track.

The skyrocketing duo has even more to celebrate after receiving a 2018 CMA Awards nomination for Duo of the Year along with three additional nods for Song (Dan Smyers), Single, and Video of the Year (“Tequila”). Keeping the momentum going, Dan + Shay have also received two American Music Awards nominations for Favorite Song – Country (“Tequila”) and Favorite Duo or Group. Their latest smash “Speechless” is officially their fastest growing single to date. The romantic tune has already achieved 92 million on-demand streams and sold almost 700,000 track equivalents. Described as the “wedding song of 2018” (Taste of Country), “Speechless” is currently Top 15 at country radio and ranks No. 1 in consumption, track sales and streams among this week’s Mediabase Top 50.

Dan + Shay have made their presence known throughout the last few months on national television stages including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ellen, the CMA Fest concert special, the 53rd Annual ACM Awards, the 2018 CMT Music Awards and the Citi Summer Concert Series on TODAY. They will join Chris Young for the fall leg on his “Losing Sleep” Tour this month and will continue to share new music alongside their collection of No. 1 hits across the globe with a headlining UK tour kicking off January 17, 2019.

“DAN + SHAY THE TOUR” DATES

Feb 28 New Orleans, LA+

March 1 Atlanta, GA+

March 8 Hartford, CT+

March 9 Philadelphia, PA+

March 14 Birmingham, AL+

March 15 St. Augustine, FL+

March 16 Charleston, SC+

March 21 Omaha, NE+

March 22 Minneapolis, MN+

March 29 Madison, WI^

March 30 Chicago, IL^

March 31 Mt. Pleasant, MI^

April 11 Seattle, WA^

April 13 Boise, ID^

April 15 Portland, OR^

April 16 Spokane, WA^

April 17 Abbotsford, BC^

April 19 Edmonton, AB^

April 20 Calgary, AB^

w/Morgan Evans+

w/Chris Lane^

*General ticket onsale for the Mt. Pleasant, MI show (March 31) will go on sale November 3.