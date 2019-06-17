Dan Neer Offers Free Roger Daltrey Special

DAN NEER’s NEER PERFECT PRODUCTIONS in conjunction with ROGER DALTREY and POLYDOR/UME have produced a completely free broadcast and online special in support of THE WHO’s frontman’s new album “The Who’s Tommy Orchestral.”

DALTRY tells the story behind last year’s powerful tour with his rock band accompanied by local orchestras in front of audiences nationwide presenting the entire Who’s landmark “Tommy” album. PETE TOWNSHEND gives his perspective behind his creation as well, and classics like “Pinball Wizard,” “I’m Free” and “We’re Not Gonna Take It” are featured. The show is spread over 3 segments with 9 minutes for local avails – no national spots/no barter.

It is available in both hosted and un-hosted versions, if you’d like to have a member of your staff as host. There is also a non-commercial 58-minute version with one break for a station ID/promo.

For more information, reach out to NEER at danoneer@gmail.com.