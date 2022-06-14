Dan Kouba Releases Latest Patriotic Single “We The People”

Country music singer/songwriter Dan Kouba proves his dedication to the well-being of our country with the release of his latest patriotic single “We The People.” Drawing from ideas written out in the U.S. Constitution, the song showcases Kouba’s love for our nation. The inspiring song recognizes those who fought for our country and urges everyone across the country to come together in unity. “We The People” was premiered by Center Stage Magazine and is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now!

“This is a very exciting time in my life when I am able to focus on something that I never dreamed possible and that is music,” shares Kouba. “When I started writing songs and performing live, it opened up a whole new chapter and I am grateful for that.”

Kouba’s gifted vocals and songwriting skills go beyond this new single, with music inspired by the upcoming documentary ‘Apache Blues: Welcome Home,’ which follows the journey of two filmmakers who try to find the truth between what society teaches and the reality of fighting in war. Kouba’s talent shines in each tune he creates, giving listeners songs that are both relatable and meaningful. Full of life and feeding off the world around him, the release of “We The People” proves there is no slowing down for the accomplished musician. Fans will not want to miss everything Kouba has planned in the next few months!

Wisconsin native Dan Kouba found his love for music and started writing original songs after his second heart surgery at 64 years old. Having owned eight companies with 82 employees, and recovering from alcohol for over 30 years, Dan turned to playing guitar and singing for a new journey that keeps him stress-free. Young in spirit, he is able to blend all of his life experiences together with music to create heartwarming and uplifting songs. Dan’s positive energy beams through each creative tune he writes with exciting projects in the works for 2022.