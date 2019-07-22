DAN HARRISON RELEASES NEW SINGLE

Singer/songwriter Dan Harrison recently released his newest single “Runnin’ Out of Radio.” You can listen to the song HERE!

With lighthearted lyrics like we might run out of cash, out of gas, out of time, we might run out of luck, out of two yellow lines, but even when the sun sets and the headlights won’t glow, we’ll never be runnin’, be runnin’ out of radio, “Runnin’ Out of Radio” is sure to be a summer-time hit.

“There’s a lot of disheartening things going on in the world today, so the goal of Runnin’ Out of Radio was to remind people no matter who we are, where we live or what happens in our lives, we have this amazing force of nature called music,” Dan explains. “It connects us all across space, time and culture – its a lot more powerful than we realize.”