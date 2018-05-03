Dan Anderson Joins BIG Label Records As VP/Sales & Marketing

BIG LABEL RECORDS has added DAN ANDERSON as VP/Sales & Marketing. ANDERSON most recently served as BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT VP/Sales & Marketing and has previous experience at RED LIGHT MANAGEMENT and SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE. The transition to BIG LABEL RECORDS reunites ANDERSON with BIG LABEL RECORDS Head/Promotion TONY MORREALE, who worked with ANDERSON previously at SONY/BNA RECORDS.

“I’ve known DAN since the late 1990s, both personally and professionally,” said MORREALE. “He’s hard working and innovative with a keen eye towards the future and firm knowledge of the past and present. He’s creative and disciplined, and he’ll fit right in with what we’re doing with AARON WATSON and the new acts that we’ll be adding to the label.” Added ANDERSON, “TONY and I go back 20-plus years. I have admired him throughout his career as he always looked at things from a different angle. I look forward to working [with] him and the rest of the team as we continue to build AARON WATSON’s career as well as prospective artists we work with in the future.” Congratulate ANDERSON here.