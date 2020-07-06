Damon “Hustle With A Purpose” now available to AC/Hot AC radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

Damon is a new artist. This is his first time producing his own music. Damon has always had a passion for music. Being busy in his career as a healthcare professional, time was not available to develop the skill. The pandemic gave a fire to follow the dream. Damon wanted to send a positive message during a time of negativity. He wanted to give people a reason to smile and dance. Hustle with a Purpose has captured that. To encourage creativity, Damon started a contest to have 2020 graduates send in videos for a chance at a scholarship. Damon was able to get a big names that inspired the song to help promote the cause. Damon will use all proceeds of the song to fund scholarships.