Damel “More And More” now available to Rap/Urban radio

DAMEL Bliss brings the heat, straight out of New York, music that’s sexual, passionate, sharing an intimate look into his love life. Taking you right to the edge of eroticism. Freaky beats, provocative lyrics. passionate music.

He a singer/producer traveling the glob living life to it’s fullest, He aims please, fulfill your fantasies, your desires, spoil you and keep you in a state of bliss.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Damel

Song Title: More And More

Publishing: Light Of Wiggins Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Publishing 2: Robert Wiggins

Publishing Affiliation 2: BMI

Album Title: So Sexy

Record Label: Wiggitone